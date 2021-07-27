U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Short Interest Down 99.1% in July

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the June 30th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,281,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
U.S. Stem Cell stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. U.S. Stem Cell has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.
U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.