U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Short Interest Down 99.1% in July

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the June 30th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,281,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

U.S. Stem Cell stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. U.S. Stem Cell has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia.

