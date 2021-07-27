Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

