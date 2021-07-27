Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

NYSE MNRL opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.