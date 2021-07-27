Ford Motor (F) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:F opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

