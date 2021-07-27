Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). MannKind posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNKD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 1,599.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 160,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

MNKD stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.