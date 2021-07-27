Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VKTX opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

