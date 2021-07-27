Trainline (LON:TRN) PT Lowered to GBX 342

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 342 ($4.47) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRN. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 414.60 ($5.42).

LON:TRN opened at GBX 334.80 ($4.37) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 295.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.51. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

In other news, insider Brian McBride acquired 18,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier bought 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

