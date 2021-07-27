TheStreet Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22. LiveRamp has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,148.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 990,043 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 53.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 762,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,953,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in LiveRamp by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

