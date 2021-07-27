Ventus 2 VCT Plc (LON:VEN2) to Issue GBX 5 Dividend

Ventus 2 VCT Plc (LON:VEN2) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VEN2 stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.14. Ventus 2 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The stock has a market cap of £32.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.06.

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

