Credit Acceptance (CACC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post earnings of $10.72 per share for the quarter.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $43 EPS for the current fiscal year and $51 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CACC stock opened at $476.30 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.82. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.20.

CACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total value of $4,185,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,500 shares of company stock worth $27,483,880. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

