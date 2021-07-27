Cranswick (LON:CWK) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cranswick has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,990 ($52.13).

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 4,092 ($53.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,007.30. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Tim Smith bought 2,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,073 ($53.21) per share, with a total value of £81,460 ($106,428.01). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total transaction of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

