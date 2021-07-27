Advisory Alpha LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,076 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $38.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.87.

