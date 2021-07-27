Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $299.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.50 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.97.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

