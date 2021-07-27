Orange (ORAN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Orange (NYSE: ORAN) recently:

7/8/2021 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

7/7/2021 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/28/2021 – Orange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/10/2021 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

6/3/2021 – Orange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Orange by 142.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

