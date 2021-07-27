Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 247 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,930,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after buying an additional 668,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 565,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.65. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.