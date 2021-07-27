Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEN) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEN) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VEN stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £33.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.21. Ventus VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.42.

Ventus VCT Company Profile

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

