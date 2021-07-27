Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEN) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEN) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VEN stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £33.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.21. Ventus VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.42.
Ventus VCT Company Profile
