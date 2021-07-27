Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$20.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.87 and a 52 week high of C$21.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT to C$23.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.23.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

