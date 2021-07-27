Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.75.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $194.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $130.69 and a 1 year high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

