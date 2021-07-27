Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,831,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $119.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $212.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

