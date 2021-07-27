Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives $56.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of BCC opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.18.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

