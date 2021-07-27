Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Post $4.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the lowest is $3.81. Cummins reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $16.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.98 to $20.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.51. Cummins has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

