Brokerages Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $110.40

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of RPD opened at $114.58 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $54,503,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $34,426,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 315,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 233,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

