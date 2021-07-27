Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,313 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.16.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

