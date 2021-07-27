Glendon Capital Management LP Raises Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares during the period. VEREIT makes up about 16.5% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Glendon Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.78% of VEREIT worth $157,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of VER stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

