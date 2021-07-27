Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,057 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after buying an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

NYSE:PKG opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.21. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.40. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

