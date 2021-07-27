Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,466 Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.58.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

