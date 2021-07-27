Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,319 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $102.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

