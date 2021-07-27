Privia Health Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Privia Health Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.55 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

PRVA stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

