General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.250 EPS.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NYSE GE opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.50, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

