Morgan Stanley Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $265.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s previous close.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.60.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP opened at $251.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -570.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.81. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.