FY2022 EPS Estimates for Scientific Games Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Scientific Games in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.
SGMS opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
