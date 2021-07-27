Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCRX stock opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21.

In other news, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $147,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,801. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

