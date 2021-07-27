Cowen Boosts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $264.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $252.00 to $264.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.79.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $192.62 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

