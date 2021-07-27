Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $768.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $812.00 to $768.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $736.00 to $764.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $535.22.

TSLA opened at $657.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.54. Tesla has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

