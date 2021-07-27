Polkamarkets Market Capitalization Tops $8.53 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $315,960.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002739 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.81 or 0.00808583 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,122,942 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

