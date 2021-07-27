Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Albemarle by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after buying an additional 431,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,387,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB opened at $194.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.64.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

