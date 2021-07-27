Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $235,140,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,243,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after acquiring an additional 460,168 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP opened at $225.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.72. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $211.26 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,359 shares of company stock valued at $27,698,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.