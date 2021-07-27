Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Insulet were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Insulet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $263.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2,127.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.14. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $189.02 and a 12-month high of $306.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.93.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.