Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $5.84 Million in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Rubius Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUBY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Euclidean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 38,506,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,423,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

RUBY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

RUBY stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

