Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 122,224 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

