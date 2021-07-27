44,150 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.12.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $151.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

