Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $6.32 Million Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 38.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at $346,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.35.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

