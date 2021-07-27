Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1,041.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $364,824,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 326.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.