SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFLY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.50. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.