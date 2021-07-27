SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,361 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 261.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, S&T Bank grew its position in Nielsen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

NYSE NLSN opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

