Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 608,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

AGLE stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

