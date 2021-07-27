Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded at Gabelli

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gabelli from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.69 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.42.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

