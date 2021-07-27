Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.42.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,174,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

