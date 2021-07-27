Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $4.38 Million in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of Trebia Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREB. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $14,113,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $15,278,000. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 232.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 399,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,396 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 103.7% in the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 444,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 226,428 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 432.2% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 223,030 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREB opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

