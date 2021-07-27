Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,626 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Galapagos by 475.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $197.13.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

